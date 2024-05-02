Health minister says blood clotting side effect from AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine rare, under 1 pct

HULU SELANGOR (May 2): Health Minister Datuk Seri Dzulkefly Ahmad today sought to assure Malaysians that the AstraZeneca (AZ) brand of Covid-19 vaccine is safe with little side effects.

He said the probability of experiencing blood clotting after received the AZ shots were 0.88 per cent for every one million people.

“Not even 1 per cent,” he said in a press conference at Kampung Orang Asli Tun Abdul Razak’s multipurpose hall here.

“I’m not defending them, but this is all about the fact they mentioned,” he added, referring to the pharmaceutical company.

Dzulkefly said that Malaysia has a registry of Covid-19 inoculations and will follow the clinical guidelines on what to do for those who experience any side effects.

At the same time, he urged AZ to provide an explanation to its global recipients about the side effects.

AZ was reported to have confirmed for the first time ever in a court document last Wednesday that its Covid-19 vaccine can result in blood clotting as a side effect, though rare.

Media reports indicate that 51 lawsuits amounting to £100 million (RM512 million) in compensation have been filed in the UK High Court to date. – Malay Mail