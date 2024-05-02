Jakim sets up special hotline to channel complaints regarding insults to Islam

PUTRAJAYA (May 2): The Department of Islamic Development Malaysia (Jakim) has set up a 24-hour hotline as a platform to report complaints regarding insults against Islam, including those triggered through social media platforms.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs), Datuk Dr Mohd Na’im Mokhtar, stated that Jakim will also collaborate with State Islamic Religious Departments (Jain), the Royal Malaysia Police, the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) and other relevant parties to address issues concerning insults to Islam.

“The public can lodge complaints and reports regarding any insult against Islam through the WhatsApp hotline at 017-3234533 or email to [email protected].

“The Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) consistently affirms its commitment to safeguarding the sanctity and dignity of Islam. Any party found to be insulting Islam must be brought to justice as a lesson to all,” he said in a statement today.

Mohd Na’im also called on all parties to always act responsibly in preserving unity and harmony in the country.

“Any form of provocation and extreme actions must be stopped. Unity is a blessing that must be maintained to achieve the essence of Malaysia Madani,” he said. – Bernama