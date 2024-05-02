Malaysian Senate president leads delegation on courtesy call to Azerbaijan Speaker

MIRI (May 2): Senate president Datuk Mutang Tagal led a Malaysian delegation to pay a courtesy call on Azerbaijan Parliament Speaker Professor Dr Sahiba Gafarova on Wednesday to promote bilateral ties and cooperation in renewable energy and other sectors.

A statement issued by his office from Baku, Azerbaijan said the delegation included Malaysian Ambassador to Azerbaijan, Ahmad Kamrizamil Mohd Riza; Deputy Speaker of Parliament Datuk Nur Jazlan Tan Sri Mohamed; and Senator Tan Sri Datuk Seri Panglima Anifah Aman.

This meeting is part of Mutang’s working visit to Azerbaijan where he is leading the Malaysian delegation to attend the ‘6th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue’ which is held in Baku from May 1-3.

In the meeting, both parties discussed ways to enhance further cooperation in the field of education, where Mutang suggested increasing the number of Azerbaijani students studying in Malaysia.

In supporting the proposal, Sahiba said the initiative would have to be further discussed with the Minister of Education of Azerbaijan.

On economic cooperation, the Malaysian Senate president said he hoped to see Azerbaijan increase trade and investment in Malaysia, especially in the renewable energy sector.

He also sought the assistance of Sahiba to help with logistics for the Malaysian delegation that will participate in the COP29 conference that will be held in Azerbaijan as the host this year.

Meanwhile, Shaiba emphasised the importance of the Parliamentary Network established under the Non Aligned Movement (NAM), of which Azerbaijan was chairman for four years (2019-2022).

Sahiba said Azerbaijan appreciated the involvement of the Malaysian Parliament in this network and invited the Malaysian Parliament to attend and actively participate in the 4th Conference of Non-Aligned Movement Parliamentary Network next year.

She expressed her appreciation for Malaysia’s active participation in the forum and emphasised the importance of maintaining close relations through the Parliamentary Friendship Group that has been established between the two countries.

Mutang also extended an invitation to Sahiba to pay a return visit to Malaysia to enhance mutual understanding and cooperation between the two countries

On the meeting, he said it not only underscored the strong diplomatic relations between Malaysia and Azerbaijan but also paved the way for deeper bilateral cooperation in various sectors.

The Malaysian delegation had earlier on paid a courtesy call on Azerbaijan President Ilham Aliyev on April 29.