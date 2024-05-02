Male driver injured after MPV crashes into roadside ditch in Serian

KUCHING (May 2): A male driver was injured after his multi-purpose vehicle (MPV) crashed into a ditch at the Sungai Mamat Bridge in Serian this morning.

The Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) in a statement said they were notified about the incident at 4.55am and firefighters from the Serian fire station were deployed to the scene.

“Upon arrival, it was found that a single-vehicle accident had occurred involving an MPV that was believed to have lost control before crashing into a ditch at the roadside.

“Three victims who were brought out of the vehicle by members of the public before the arrival of the firefighters,” it said.

Bomba said two of the passengers were unscathed while the driver, who suffered a minor head injury, was sent to Serian Hospital for treatment.

The firefighters wrapped up the operation after ensuring that the area was safe for other road users.