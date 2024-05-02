Man in Kuching fined RM4,200 for drug possession

KUCHING (May 2): A 21-year-old man was fined RM4,200 in default four months in jail by the Magistrates’ Court here today after he pleaded guilty to possessing drugs last year.

Magistrate Zubaidah Sharkawi convicted Mohammed Azad Aswad Hazar, who was charged under Section 12(2) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 punishable under Section 12(3) of the same Act.

The Section carries a fine not exceeding RM100,000 or imprisonment for a term not exceeding five years, or both, upon conviction.

Based on the facts of the case, police through ‘Ops Bersepadu Lejang’ had stopped a car with Mohammed Azad inside for inspection at the roadside of Lorong Temenggong Haji Gobil, Kampung Semariang Fasa 3, Petra Jaya here at 10.45am on Jan 31, 2023.

Further inspection on his sling bag found a plastic bag containing 10 transparent plastic packet and one red transparent plastic packet, each containing crystallised substance suspected to be methamphetamine drugs.

The items were then seized, and a chemist report dated Jan 26, 2024 confirmed that the case item was methamphetamine weighing 1.54g.

The case was prosecuted by Insp Nur Shafiqa Nyaie Ilin while Mohammed Azad was unrepresented by legal counsel.