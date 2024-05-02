‘Ngabang’ Gawai with Uggah programme to be held at Bintulu restaurant on May 17

BINTULU (May 2) The ‘Ngabang Gawai with Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas’ programme will be held at Dinner World Restaurant here on May 17 at 6pm.

Organising chairman Councillor Minggu Angga said 1,000 guests are expected to attend the gala, with all 100 tables for the event sold out.

“There will be a number of interesting events such as cultural and traditional performances, as well as performances by popular Iban artists such as Ricky El and Lucy M.

“Incentives for outstanding Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia and Sijil Tinggi Persekolahan Malaysia students as well as incentives for further education for the children of PBB N60 Kakus members will also be presented,” he said during the coordination meeting for the preparation of the programme here yesterday.

The meeting was attended by some 20 committee members including Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) Sarawak Youth supreme council exco Murphy Nyegang, PBB Kakus Youth chief Jameri Abit and PBB Women Wing chief Rohana Abdullah.

Other activities to lighten up the event include a lucky draw with attractive electrical appliances to be won, with the grand prize winner taking home an Oppo Reno 11 Pro smartphone.