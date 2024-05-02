OP for new Unifor building to be issued early Sept, says Uggah

KUCHING (May 2): The Occupational Permit (OP) for the RM80 million Unit for Other Religions (Unifor) building at Jalan Ong Tiang Swee here will be issued in the first week of this September, says Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas.

Uggah, who is also minister in charge of Unifor, said once the OP has been issued, the unit will start with renovation works to the building.

He also disclosed that the Unifor building will not be short of suitors as there are already entrepreneurs enquiring about its hall, office spaces and restaurants.

“I am happy with the progress of work. It is still about 0.3 per cent behind schedule, but we (with the contractors) had an understanding on timeline that OP will be issued by the Ministry of Public Health, Housing and Local Government in the first week of September,” he told reporters when met at the project site.

“There are some teething problems here and there but we are confident that we are able to resolve them,” he added.

“Looks like the contractor has done a good job, and our (Unifor) Board of Trustees are overseeing the progress of the work,” he said.

Uggah said the completion of the Unifor building is very important and critical to the Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) government because it is the symbol of GPS’ policy of inclusivity.

“Therefore it must be completed on time. What I know is that the weather is very unpredictable but it looks like the remaining works do not depend very much on the weather. I am confident that the contractor can complete the project on time,” he said.

Uggah, who is Minister of Infrastructure and Port Development, said his ministry will conduct a study on making the areas surrounding the Unifor Building more accessible with a better road system.

Jalan Ong Tiang Swee will be very busy with the completion of Unifor building and several up and coming business premises, he added.

Moreover there already existed buildings like the Panggau Dayak Towers that house Dayak Cultural Foundation (DCF) and Dayak Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DCCI) offices as well as the building and hall of the Dayak Bidayuh National Association (DBNA) at Jalan Ong Tiang Swee, he said.

The sustainability of the areas there depend very much on business-oriented activities, he said.

Also present during the site visit were Deputy Sarawak Premier Datuk Amar Dr Sim Kui Hian, who is Minister of Public Health, Housing and Local Government; its deputy minister Datu Dr Penguang Manggil; and Unifor director Datu Jack Aman.