Over 100 villagers attend healthcare camp at Kpg Bungan Besar

SIBU (May 2): More than 100 villagers attended the Community Healthcare Camp held at Kampung Bungan Besar multi-purpose hall last weekend.

Organised by Sibu MP Service Centre, the activity was aimed at bringing healthcare to the rural villagers who were deprived of such services since there is no medical clinic in the area.

Sibu MP Oscar Ling said a 12-member community healthcare medical team comprising representatives from the Sibu Health Department, dental doctors and nurses took a three-hour journey to the village to provide the healthcare service.

“We provide healthcare to the local people, hoping to create awareness among them that it is important to look after their health which is a priceless asset,” he said in a statement.

Ling said it is only through conducting regular and pre-examination tests that people can have a better understanding of their physical condition.

“If they come across any health problems, they can seek immediate and early treatment,” he added.

During the camp, the medical team conducted three tests including for high blood pressure, blood sugar and cholesterol.

Ling said many children and the elderly also attended the one-day camp.

Additionally, Ling said they also conducted dental examinations for the villagers.

“If there were patients with decayed teeth, the dentist also helped to extract them on the spot.”

Besides taking care of the health of the villagers, Ling said the community healthcare camp also served as a platform for interns to experience community activities and understand the lifestyle of the rural people.

“Hopefully, the interns will broaden their horizons and enrich their internship experience before entering university. This will also be a great experience for them.”