PKR Kuching hopes federal civil servants’ pay rise will come with better services to S’wakians

KUCHING (May 2): PKR Bandar Kuching branch chief Dominique Ng has welcomed Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s announcement on a pay rise of over 13 per cent for federal civil servants starting Dec 24, this year.

Ng, who is a social activist and human rights lawyer, said it is a sign of the federal government’s recognition of the important role of government servants who are also humble wage earners employed in the public service of the people.

He hoped that all federal government servants, especially those in Sarawak will take this opportunity to improve their services to the people of Sarawak now that they will see an increase in their salaries.

“With this rather substantial increase in their salaries, (I hope that they) will take this opportunity to improve their services to the people of Sarawak.

“This announcement on May 1 which coincides with Labour Day and a public holiday in Malaysia, would bring a double joy for all public servants in Malaysia,” he said during a PKR Sarawak Hari Raya Open House yesterday.

Adding on, Ng said the federal government and departmental officials in Sarawak, especially those who hold high and important positions in the federal departments and agencies, must be more proactive in carrying out their duties and responsibilities.

“I call upon all federal government servants to buck up their work attitudes and strive hard to remove the low or negative image that the public especially the common people of Sarawak usually have of them,” he added.

Ng noted that the Sarawak civil service is in the midst of undergoing a transformation which is in response to rapid development and changing circumstances to increase trust and confidence towards the Sarawak government.

“Hence, the federal civil service in Sarawak must be able to similarly rise to the occasion to increase trust and confidence towards the federal government,” he added.

Prime Minister Anwar yesterday announced that civil servants would enjoy a salary hike of more than 13 per cent starting December this year, among the highest increase in the nation’s history, in which the increase would involve an allocation of over RM10 billion.

Anwar, who is also Finance Minister, said that under the Public Service Remuneration System (SSPA) being revised, the government would ensure that the minimum income for civil servants exceeds RM2,000 per month.