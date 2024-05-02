Premier: 3 Bills to be tabled at DUN sitting from May 6 to 15

KUCHING (May 2): Three Bills will be tabled at the first meeting of the third term of the 19th Sarawak Legislative Assembly (DUN) from May 6 to 15, said Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

One of the Bills, he informed, would be on Supplementary Supply to provide additional budget for hosting the Malaysia Games (Sukma) 2024 in August.

“One is the supplementary bill because we have to have a sufficient budget for our Sukma,” he said when met after attending Hari Raya Gathering at Sarawak Energy Berhad (SEB) headquarters in Kuching Isthmus here today.

He said the two other Bills are related to forestry and port.

He, however, declined to elaborate further on the Bills, saying that it was best to leave this to the ministers during the DUN sitting.

Separately, when asked to comment on Kuching’s achievement of gaining the world’s 11th cleanest city status, Abang Johari said the recognition signified Sarawak’s strong commitment to maintaining hygiene.

“One thing I would like to highlight is to give appreciation to the Kuching people, for playing their part in maintaining cleanliness in Kuching.

“So the next question is whether to maintain and improve our rank,” he added.

Kuching recently was ranked as the world’s 11th cleanest city, based on data from the IQAir website, a real-time air quality reporting portal for cities worldwide.

The data show that Kuching has 18 AQI (air quality index) points, indicating that the city’s air quality is good. It also said that Kuching surpasses Kuala Lumpur in terms of its ranking and air quality.