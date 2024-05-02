PSB Bawang Assan Service Centre renamed as PDP Service Centre

SIBU (May 2): The former Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) Bawang Assan Service Centre at Jalan Merdeka Barat here has been renamed as Progressive Democratic Party (PDP) Service Centre.

PDP senior vice-president and Bawang Assan assemblyman Dato Sri Wong Soon Koh, said this service centre will continue to serve the people in his constituency.

“Former PSB Bawang Assan key leaders (who have already joined PDP) have recently met with PDP Bawang Assan leaders in their efforts to work together to serve the Bawang Assan community,” said the former PSB president.

According to him, PDP Bawang Assan and former PSB Bawang Assan have a common organisational structure, sharing the common purpose and coordinated efforts to serve the constituents during this transition period.

“We will work together as one united family to serve the Bawang Assan folks,” Wong told reporters today.

For the record, Wong and other former PSB members joined PDP after PSB’s dissolution in March.