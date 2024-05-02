Sarawak Performing Arts Centre to be equipped with world-class tech, says Abd Karim

KUCHING (May 2): The upcoming Sarawak Performing Arts Centre will be equipped with world-class technology aimed at attracting international artistes and creative industry players to organise their events here, says Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah.

The Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Minister said this would in turn put Sarawak onto the world stage.

“The main goal of this project is to drive the growth and development of the performing arts industry in Sarawak by building an international-class arena for the organisation of performing arts activities in Sarawak.

“Therefore, the need to renovate and upgrade the old State Legislative Assembly (DUN) Building is important to fulfill the needs of theatre lovers in the state since currently there is no special place provided for this purpose.

“The centre will also provide facilities for the use of artists and the younger generation to hone their interests and talents in the arts, especially the creative industry and performing arts,” he said at the handing over ceremony of the Sarawak Performing Arts Centre project site to the contractor at the old DUN Building here today.

Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg officiated at the ceremony.

Abdul Karim said the project scope involved the renovation, upgrading and interior design works to transform the old DUN Building into a performing arts centre complete with facilities such as theatre hall, theatre studio, multi-purpose hall, black box room and other related facilities.

“This project will also employ expert services for components of audio, visualisation, acoustics, lighting and state-of-the-art staging systems.

“In addition, the Lapau building next to the old DUN Building will also be renovated and upgraded as a suitable banquet venue for the public to visit before attending the performance,” he said.

He said the centre will be handed over to the Sarawak Arts Council (MSS) upon its completion, which is scheduled for 2027.

“The main role of MSS is to promote development programmes and arts activities in Sarawak with a focus on performing arts, visual arts, literature and virtual arts.”

He also said that his ministry has been actively organising town hall sessions statewide in efforts to develop the creative industry.

“So far, we have organised townhall sessions in Kuching, Samarahan, Sibu, Bintulu and Miri divisions, with plans for such sessions in other divisions to be held in the near future.

“These sessions aim to share information and aspirations of stakeholders regarding the direction of the creative industry in Sarawak apart from announcing initiatives and programmes related to the creative industry carried out by my ministry,” he said.

The Sarawak Performing Arts Centre project is one of the high priority projects that have been approved under the 12th Malaysia Plan under the Ministry of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts. It will be implemented by the Public Works Department (JKR) Sarawak.

Among those present at the ceremony were DUN Speaker Tan Sri Datuk Amar Mohamad Asfia Awang Nasar; and Deputy Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Ministers Dato Sebastian Ting and Datuk Snowdan Lawan.