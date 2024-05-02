Sarawak Performing Arts Centre to be modelled after London’s iconic Royal Albert Hall

KUCHING (May 2): Sarawak will be modelling its upcoming Performing Arts Centre after the iconic Royal Albert Hall in London, says Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

He said the state is going all out to ensure that the Sarawak Performing Arts Centre will become a state-of-the-art facility for the creative industry and serve as the centre of entertainment here.

“The Sarawak Performing Arts Centre, which is formerly the old State Legislative Assembly (DUN) Building, will comprise a renovation of buildings including the Lapau next to it.

“Our estimated cost of this project is around RM250 million, and our point of reference is the Royal Albert Hall in London as well as performing arts centres in the United States,” he told reporters when met after the handing over ceremony of the project site to the contractor at the old DUN Building here today.

He said the centre, which is expected to be completed by 2027, will be equipped with the latest technology including an immersive acoustic system of international standards.

“What is expensive here is the equipment we will be investing in because we want the performances to be natural and for the environment to be very conducive for the performers,” he said.

He also said that Sarawak is looking to attract international artistes and performers through the new performing arts centre so as to boost the state’s tourism and economy.

“It is like what happened in Singapore when they signed an exclusivity deal with Taylor Swift.

“So, what happened was when Taylor performed there, all her fans from all over the world travelled to Singapore which resulted in a spin-off that was so high not only in terms of tourism but also financial value,” he said.

Earlier in his speech, Abang Johari said it was high time that Sarawak played a similar role in the creative industry much like its neighbour Singapore.

“Sarawak is rich in culture, and we must have a place for us to present our culture and for people to learn from us.

“What we are investing here in the centre is an investment that will generate returns to our economy.

“We want to encourage our creative and arts industry to be one of our agendas for us to diversify our economy in addition to providing a place for artistes to showcase their talents,” he said.

Also present were Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Minister Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah; DUN Speaker Tan Sri Datuk Amar Mohamad Asfia Awang Nasar; and Deputy Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Ministers Dato Sebastian Ting and Datuk Snowdan Lawan.