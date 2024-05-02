SASaR launched to provide media personnel with guideline for responsible reporting on suicide cases

KUCHING (May 2): The Ministry of Women, Childhood and Community Wellbeing Development has launched the Sarawak Suicide Reporting Card (SASaR) to provide journalists, editors, and media practitioners with a guideline for responsible reporting on suicide cases, ultimately contributing to suicide prevention efforts.

Its Minister Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah highlighted the critical role of the media in shaping public opinion and emphasised the need for responsible reporting to reduce stigma and encourage help-seeking behaviour among vulnerable individuals.

“One of the key effective interventions for suicide prevention is a need to interact with the media for responsible reporting on suicide cases.

“Harmful media reporting of suicide can lead to a rise in suicide due to imitation. It may also spread myths and prevent people from seeking the help they deserve,” she said in her officiating speech during the launch held at the Borneo Convention Centre Kuching (BCCK) today.

The guidelines were developed through participant consensus, involving two engagements with journalists from Kuching and Miri, followed by consultation with a diverse panel with firsthand experience of suicidal behaviour, caregiving for individuals with suicidal tendencies, and media professionals who have encountered similar situations.

The interviews were facilitated by experts, including Professor Ann Luce, Professor of Journalism and Health Communication, Bournemouth University, UK.

Final layout and language proofing were conducted by media personnel in Miri, led by Zaheera Johari, Jenifer Laeng, Aliff Idzwan and Chu Chat San, while design curation was overseen by Saufi under the guidance of Mediha Mahmood from Content Forum.

The Sarawak Suicide Reporting Card, supported by the Sarawak Social Development Council (MPS), serves as a vital guide for journalists, editors, experts in suicide prevention and most importantly people with life experiences of suicidal behaviour in Malay, English, and Mandarin.

“This is the first of a kind attempt in Malaysia codesigned and owned collectively to empower responsible reporting and safe messaging of suicide news. Specifically, content creators can use this tool to cover news relating to suicidal behaviour which includes suicide attempts, self-harm, and death by suicide.

“Therefore, I recommend all the journalists, editors and anyone that covers news relating to suicide or suicide attempts to use this guideline to reduce and achieve zero suicide in Sarawak,” said Fatimah.

Fatimah also emphasised the importance of public awareness and accessibility to mental health support services.

She highlighted the availability of hotlines and digital helplines for immediate assistance, urging media outlets to include these resources in their reporting on suicide-related incidents.

These vital services can be accessed through various channels, including the JWKS Helpline at 082-448866, JKMS Helpline at 082-514141, Emergency Service at 999, Talian Kasih 15999, Sarawak Mental Health Association at 082-231459 for free counseling sessions, Befrienders Sarawak at 082-268061, and Talian H.E.A.L at 15555.

“Public awareness and accessibility to mental health support services are crucial in addressing the growing concerns of suicidal behaviour, especially among adolescents.

“By incorporating helpline information in their reporting, media outlets can play a pivotal role in connecting vulnerable individuals with the support they need,” she added.

The launch was held in conjunction with the Program Wacana Bestari: Isu Kesihatan Mental (Isu Bunuh Diri).

Also present were Miri Hospital psychiatrist Dr Ravivarma Rao Panirselvam, Content Forum chief executive officer Mediha Mahmood and Awareness Against Suicide Malaysia founder Alia Ali.