Satok rep: Sarawak in golden era under Abang Johari

KUCHING (May 2): Sarawak is currently in its golden era, witnessing unprecedented economic and infrastructure development under the leadership of Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg, said Satok assemblyman Dato Ibrahim Baki.

Ibrahim said Abang Johari’s success in developing Sarawak has garnered attention from other leaders in Malaysia who are looking to emulate his approach.

“Sarawak is developed and prosperous because we have a leader who has the people’s best interest at heart; a leader who is smart, resourceful and innovative in increasing Sarawak’s revenues.

“Our Premier, the previous Satok assemblyman, is sought after not only in Sarawak but also throughout Malaysia. People are looking to learn from him on how he managed to bring Sarawak to an outstanding level.

“We are living in the golden era. Sarawak is now developed and prosperous and we are respected by our friends and foes,” he said when officiating at the Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) Satok Zone 3 Aidilfitri celebration at Dewan Sri Bunga Rampai here last night.

Abang Johari is Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) Chairman and also PBB president.

Ibrahim said the increased revenue obtained by Sarawak allowed numerous development projects to be implemented, benefitting the people in rural areas.

“There are a lot of initiatives and projects that were able to be rolled out for the people. Large projects, that previously left us lagging behind because it required substantial allocation could now be carried out,” he added.

The Satok assemblyman said Abang Johari’s and the Sarawak government’s initiatives were also recognised by political rivals, who are now supporting the government by becoming members of GPS.

“Previously, this party which has three assemblymen was against us. But they are now with us because we have a people-centric leader with good policies,” he said.

Meanwhile, on the implementation of development projects in Satok, Ibrahim said he is looking at new methods to expedite its execution.

“When implementing development projects, we have to undergo certain processes. The delays are caused by this. We will discuss with the Kuching North City Commission (DBKU) mayor to find new methods to expedite the projects,” he said.

The programme was jointly organised by the PBB Muhibbah, Kudei Lama, Kudei Baru and Muda Hashim A sub-branches.

Also present were a political secretary to the Premier, Abdul Samat Gany; political secretary to the Deputy Prime Minister, Irwan Zulkarnain Muhammad Hasbie and event organising chairman Ali Sujang.