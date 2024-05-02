Sibu to host hospice, palliative care congress this July 25

KUCHING (May 2): The Malaysian Hospice and Palliative Care Council in collaboration with The National Cancer Society of Malaysia Sarawak Branch, is back with another biennial congress slated this July 25 to 27 at Kingwood Hotel in Sibu.

Themed “Strengthening Connections and Collaborations in Palliative Care”, the organisers invited members of the public including healthcare professionals, community and religious leaders to attend it.

Key figures from all around the world will be there, the organisers said in a statement yesterday.

Dr Frank Ferris from the American Society of Clinical Oncology will be giving a keynote address on the theme and Dr M.R. Rajagopal from Pallium India will be speaking on the topic “Making Healthcare Human”.

On top of that, there will be many local and international speakers giving a wide range of talks, including adult and paediatric palliative care in hospital and community settings, the statement said.

“It’s a learning opportunity not to be missed. Come register for the event, and let’s all build stronger connections and collaborations in palliative care,” said the statement.

More information on the programme and online registration are available at https://mhcc2024.com/.