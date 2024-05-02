Sukma: Sarawak bank on home ground advantage, Federal Territories Sports Council eye over 50 gold medals

KUCHING (May 2): Sarawak aim to capitalise on their home ground advantage to emerge as overall champions in the Malaysia Games (Sukma) this year.

State Youth, Sports and Entrepreneur Development Committee chairman Datuk Seri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah said although they have yet to set a detailed medal target, he was confident Sarawak can take advantage of their host status.

“The overall title has been very elusive. The last time we emerged as overall champions was 30 years ago (in 1994).

“Since then, we have either finished second, third or fourth. We are never far from the top spot as we are always in the top five. I’ve told our athletes that 2024 must be the year for us,” he told a media conference here today.

On April 30, the Sukma Supreme Council unanimously agreed to have 488 events at the 2024 Sukma, which will be held from Aug 17-24.

In Kuala Lumpur, the Federal Territories Sports Council (MSWP) are targeting more than 50 gold medals and a top-three finish in the 2024 Sarawak Sukma.

MSWP director Nik Ahmad Zahiruddin Nik Saleh said they have registered over 1,000 Federal Territories athletes (WiPers) who will compete in all 37 sports.

“We have two targets, actually. One is at the association level and the other is our own. I feel that winning 50 to 60 gold medals will suffice, although that will depend on our athletes’ performances,” he said.

At the 2022 edition, the Federal Territories finished third overall after bagging 187 medals, comprising 55 golds, 68 silvers and 64 bronzes. – Bernama