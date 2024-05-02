S’wak still waiting for approval from BNM to acquire majority stake in Affin Bank, says Premier

KUCHING (May 2): Sarawak is still waiting for approval from Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) to acquire a majority stake in Affin Bank, says Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

He added that negotiations with other stakeholders however had been finalised.

“It is just a matter of waiting officially for the approval from BNM. That is all. The process has been completed,” he said.

He was asked for updates on Sarawak’s plan to take over the commercial bank, after attending the Hari Raya Aidilfitri gathering at Sarawak Energy Berhad (SEB) headquarters in Kuching Isthmus here today.

Adding on, Abang Johari said he is hopeful that the state’s plan will get its way, adding that BNM has allowed Sarawak to block its shareholding in Affin Bank at a maximum of 32 per cent.

“Certainly, when we have acquired at the maximum 32 per cent as allowed by BNM, there will be changes,“ he added.

When asked if the state had any plan to change the chairmanship in the bank after the acquisition is successful, Abang Johari said he did not rule out the possibility.

However, he said this would be subject to BNM’s approval.

“​If we have a majority share which is a maximum of 32 per cent under the BNM and become the biggest shareholder, of course there will be changes in the board. Wait for the letter, I will tell you later. Just wait,” he said.

On April 29, The Edge reported that Sarawak is said to be seeking two seats and chairmanship of the board when BNM gives the green light for the state’s plan to raise its shareholding in the bank.

Speculation is rife that the state hopes to nominate Sarawak Economic Development Corp (SEDC) chairman Tan Sri Abdul Aziz Husain as Affin Bank’s chairman.

On January 17, Abang Johari confirmed that the state is acquiring an additional stake in Affin Bank from the Armed Forces Fund Board (LTAT), which holds the biggest shareholder of 28.79 per cent.

He had said the decision to take over a commercial bank was made after the state government’s application to establish a digital bank was not approved by the federal authority.

It is also understood that Sarawak plans to acquire Boustead Holdings Bhd’s entire 20 per cent equity interest in Affin Bank as well as part of LTAT’s stake in a bid to raise its shareholding to just below the 33 per cent level at which a mandatory general offer would have to be triggered.

Currently, the bank’s second-largest shareholder is Hong Kong-based Bank of East Asia Ltd, with a 23.93 per cent stake.

On April 17, the Employees Provident Fund (EPF) ceased to be a substantial shareholder of Affin Bank after disposing of three million shares in the group.

Affin Bank reported a net profit of RM39.54 million for the final quarter of the financial year ended Dec 31, 2023, which was more than double the RM16.56 million it made in the same period a year earlier, thanks to a sharp decline in provisions and lower taxes. For the full year, however, profit fell 66 per cent to RM402.19 million.

At present, Sarawak has a 4.95 per cent stake in the bank. The state bought the 112.56 million shares in mid-April last year at RM1.97 per share, or RM221.74 million in total.