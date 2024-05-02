Tengku Zafrul: Microsoft’s decision to invest in Malaysia shows Malaysia is a preferred hub in SEA

KUALA LUMPUR (May 2): Microsoft Corp’s decision to invest in Malaysia demonstrated that Malaysia is recognised as a preferred hub in Southeast Asia, simultaneously reinforcing the region’s position as important growth market.

Minister of Investment, Trade and Industry (Miti) Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz said this demonstrated Microsoft’s confidence in Southeast Asia, and Malaysia’s strategic position as a gateway for growth.

“Microsoft chief executive officer Satya Nadella has met Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim together with a few of my Cabinet colleagues where he expressed his commitment to invest in the next four years, particularly in the areas of data centres and artificial intelligence,” he told Bernama on the sidelines of Bernama Open House 2024, which was held here today.

The American multinational corporation and technology company has announced that it is committed to invest US$2.2 billion (RM10.5 billion) in Malaysia’s cloud and artificial intelligence (AI) and US$1.7 billion in Indonesia.

“Microsoft’s investment in the infrastructure over the next four years will upskill 300,000 Malaysians and accelerate the nation’s digital transformation journey,” Tengku Zafrul said.

Earlier, MITI said that the multinational move also supports Malaysia’s national initiative to embrace new enabling technology, including AI and generative AI, which could unlock US$113.4 billion (US$1=RM4.7705) in productive capacity in Malaysia.

The investment will also power up the nation’s economic growth and inclusivity through innovative, cutting-edge technology, it said in a statement today.

Malaysia’s steadfast commitment to robust digital infrastructure has convinced many globally recognised multinationals to establish or expand their presence here, as evidenced by the significant RM144.7 billion in digital investments approved from 2021 to 2023. – Bernama