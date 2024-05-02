Tg Singai Youth Hall covered tennis court now open, offers free training

BAU (May 1): The Tanjong Singai Youth Hall, which comprises a covered tennis court, has been officially opened yesterday to enable people in Bau to learn and play tennis.

Tasik Biru assemblyman and tennis enthusiast, Dato Henry Harry Jinep, said the covered tennis court is probably the first of its kind in Sarawak complete with floodlights and built according to international standard.

“We can use the court regardless of rain or shine, day or night. Who wants to use it, wants to play, wants to improve their skills, or bring your children to training. We offer training to all the Bau people, free of charge,” he said at the opening of the hall yesterday.

On the free training, he said it would be conducted by the Upland Tennis Club as part of its outreach programme.

He revealed some members of Upland Tennis Club have contributed racquets to the programme to enable newcomers to play the sport.

“This programme is not just for young people but also for adults. We provide them with racquets as it could cost few hundreds of ringgits to RM1,000. The main objective here is for them to at least learn the basics of the sport,” he said.

Henry, who is Deputy Minister of Transport, revealed there are plans to build another tennis court here as well as lodging and dining facilities.

He envisioned this place would also be good for sports tourism due to its strategic location between Kuch­ing and Bau.

He added those who are into eco tourism can also spend the night there before or after climbing the renowned Mount Singai.

“Some say why are all the good buildings in the towns and cities. Now we are bringing such modern facilities to the village areas,” he said.

Also present at the launching ceremony was Fr Augustine Jepy from St Stephen’s Church, Bau who performed the blessing of the hall.