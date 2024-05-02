Wan Junaidi wants to go on tour of Sarawak, draw close to the people

KUCHING (May 2): The Yang Dipertua Negeri of Sarawak, Tun Dr Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar wishes to draw closer to the people in the state by going on a statewide tour, especially in the interiors.

According to the Deputy Minister in the Sarawak Premier’s Department (Corporate Affairs, Information and Sarawak Public Communications Unit (Ukas)) Datuk Abdullah Saidol, Wan Junaidi stated that he wanted to showcase the unique unity that exists among the multiracial society in Sarawak during the tour.

“We have not fixed the date yet but the Yang Dipertua Negeri is very excited about the idea, especially visiting the rural areas because he feels that his position as the head of state applies to all races.

“He also advised us that one of the things we must preserve is the unique form of unity that exists in Sarawak. He wants to portray himself as a leader for all races and ensure racial unity remains Sarawak’s main characteristic,” he said.

He said he was informed of this when he paid a courtesy call to Wan Junaidi at Astana Negeri today. Also present were Ukas director Samuel Simon and senior Ukas officers.

Abdullah said they are working on documenting the tour, which will allow Sarawak folks to get to know the personality of their leader more closely. – Bernama