14 DBKK Board of Advisors appointed

KOTA KINABALU (March 3): Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Hajiji Noor presented appointment letters to 14 members of the Kota Kinabalu City Hall (DBKK) Board of Advisors for the 2024-2027 term at the Kota Kinabalu City Hall today.

The Board of Advisors are Datuk Dr Sharifah Habsah Habib Alawi, Datuk Yong Chiew Lip @ Philip Yong, Dr Siti Fatmah Suahid, Ar James Wong Kein Peng, Li Su Fook, Datuk Lo Vun Che @ Jessica J, Mohd Zahari Mohd Zinin, Judy Hiew Mui Nyuk, Lim Vun Chan, Helmi Shahril Ag Kassim, Ar Tressie Yap Chui Kie, Datuk Hj Alsat bin Edris @ Arsad Arshad Idris, Orson Lo Ming Liong and Ar Tan Young.

A board member, Datuk Clement Yeh did not receive his appointment letter because his term will only expire next year.

Mayor Dato Sri Dr Sabin Samitah also briefed Hajiji on the City Hall’s development plan.

He congratulated the newly appointed members.

“As mayor, I hope to receive strong support from them, especially to get input from them as they regularly interact with the public and are experts in their respective fields. And because with their diverse experiences, they can provide insightful opinions to DBKK,” said Sabin.

The mayor added that he also welcomed conflicting views, as this is good as it ensures rigorous discussions for the best decisions.

“I believe with these appointments, the management level of DBKK will be enhanced,” he said.

At the initial stage, we will engage in many discussions with them to receive feedback, DBKK’s strategic programmes, and also those included in the KK Masterplan 2030, he said.

Sabin also mentioned that DBKK has its own uniqueness and charm.

“Perhaps our skyscrapers cannot compare to those in KL (Kuala Lumpur), Jakarta or Singapore, but the natural beauty and friendliness of Sabahans are attractions for foreign tourists to come to Kota Kinabalu,” he said.

He said he is also pleased with the current level of cleanliness in the city, but hopes the public will do their part to ensure a cleaner and attractive city.

Also present were Tourism, Culture and Environment Minister Datuk Christina Liew who is also Api-Api Assemblywoman, State Secretary Datuk Seri Panglima Sr Safar Untong, Deputy Higher Education Minister Datuk Mustapha Sakmud who is Sepanggar member of parliament, Deputy Plantation and Commodities Minister Datuk Chan Foong Hin who is Kota Kinabalu MP and Petagas assemblyman Datuk Awang Sah Sahari.