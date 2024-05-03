36-year-old Sibu motorcyclist killed in crash with car

SIBU (May 3): A 36-year-old man was killed after the motorcycle he was riding was involved in a collision with a car at Jalan Upper Lanang here today.

The accident occurred at around 6.30am.

It is understood that the victim from Jalan Lai Chee was on his way to work when the crash occurred.

Medical personnel called to the scene declared the motorcyclist dead at the scene.

The body was later brought to Sibu Hospital for further action.

The 21-year-old driver of the car did not suffer any physical injuries in the incident.

Police are investigating the case.