400 attends International Nursing Students Conference 2024 in Unimas

KOTA SAMARAHAN (May 3): Some 400 participants attended the International Nursing Students Conference 2024 in Universiti Malaysia Sarawak’s (Unimas) Tunku Abdul Rahman Putra Hall here today.

The participants comprised hospital nurses and nursing students, as well as lecturers from both local and international institutions including those under the purview of the Ministry of Health Malaysia, Bunan Gega Health Clinic, Universiti Teknologi Mara (UiTM) Sarawak, International Islamic University Malaysia (IIUM), Universiti Malaysia Sabah (UMS), Borneo Medical Centre (BMC), Mahkota Medical Care, Thomson Hospital Kota Damansara, National University Hospital, Asian Institute of Medicine, Science and Technology University (AIMST University), and also Politeknik Kesehatan Kemenkes Pontianak (Poltekkes Kemenkes Pontianak) and Institut Teknologi dan Kesihatan (ITEKES) Muhammadiyah Pontianak in Indonesia.

Entering its second edition, the conference was organised by the final-year nursing students in collaboration with the Nursing Department of the Faculty of Medicine and Health Sciences.

Speaking at the event, Kuching South Mayor Dato Wee Hong Seng who represented Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Dr Sim Kui Hian, said the conference would enable nursing students to enhance their skills and knowledge, especially in today’s world.

He pointed out that nurses should offer acceptable and culturally suitable care to patients given the changing nature of the healthcare service today.

Rather than looking at patients as merely ‘cases’, Wee said nurses ought to have two essential principles: empathy, and self-care.

“Empathy entails genuinely listening to your patients, comprehending their concerns and aspirations, and treating them as individuals rather than merely cases.

“Self-care is also of utmost importance, so kindly remember to take breaks, seek support, and prioritise your own well-being,” he said.

“Please be clear and compassionate in your interactions, and always remember that healthcare is a collaborative effort.

“Lastly, remain resilient and celebrate the victories, no matter how small. Your dedication makes a difference every day,” he advised.

“Nursing at its core, he said, is a profession founded on principles of inclusivity and respect for all individuals, regardless of their background or beliefs.

“I believe through this conference, nurses can reaffirm their commitment to upholding these values and ensuring that healthcare remains accessible and equitable for all.

“To the nursing students present here today, I commend you for your dedication and passion in pursuing a career in nursing,” he said.