60 attend Unesco Creative Cities Network’s forum in Kuching on gastronomy, heritage products

KUCHING (May 3): Sixty participants attended a forum on Kuching’s gastronomy and heritage products organised by the Unesco Creative Cities Network (UCCN) Kuching at Telang Usan Hotel here on April 24.

The forum represented an important milestone in the developing collaboration between tourism providers and tour guides, Sarawak Tourism Federation (STF) and Sarawak Tourism Board (STB).

“Experts in the food chain shared their knowledge and expertise.

“Martiana of The Rasa spoke on her business bringing a family ‘tuak’ (rice wine) recipe to a new community of enthusiasts through Instagram and events.

“Meanwhile, Kenny Lee of Earthlings Coffee Workshop shared on the extreme diversity in Liberica coffee beans found in the Sarawak landscape and their efforts to bring this unappreciated bean to the world,” said a press release yesterday.

Other experts in the forum include Masrina of Tanoti Foods, Diana Rose of Lamin Dana and Datin Dona Drury Wee of the Culinary Heritage and Arts Society Sarawak.

The event kicked off with a talk on Sarawak’s food chain and rice by Strategic Director and Unesco Focal point Karen Shepherd.

“Gastronomic tourism is an excellent fit for Sarawak. Not only is food one of our key tourism pillars under STB, it is very dear to the hearts of guides and tour operators alike.

“We have always offered food as a tourism product. However, we are now changing our approach to make the food chain the main purpose of visiting. This is not reinventing the wheel, but rather giving it a new spin.

“Our tourism professionals are well-versed in the context of gastronomy, but this forum gave them some additional information necessary to fully satisfy this niche group of visitors,” she said.

The forum ended with an interactive session led by STB.

Marketing director (Europe and Oceania) Maurice Balang and marketing director (ASEAN and Domestic) Barbara Benjamin facilitated the discussion on creating culinary experiences.

This step is vital as the next step in the ongoing collaboration between UCCN Kuching and STB, which is looking to expand in the coming months.

These gastronomic tourism packages will form the backbone of Kuching’s action plan agenda under the city’s membership of this international network, providing incomes for tourism and gastronomic professionals alike.

STB and UCCN Kuching will be working in tandem to promote Kuching’s food chain and its profile as a gastronomic destination.