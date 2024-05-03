All flights in Sarawak back to normal schedules, says Lee

KUCHING (May 3): All flight operations in Sarawak returned to normal schedules yesterday, said Sarawak Transport Minister Dato Sri Lee Kim Shin.

He said the quick resumption of services reflected the efficiency and cooperation between airlines and the relevant authorities in managing such situations.

A total of 24 flights to and from Sarawak involving Malaysia Airlines, AirAsia, and Batik Air were cancelled on May 1 due to volcanic activity in Indonesia.

“The cancellation impacted numerous locations including Kuching, Miri, Sibu, and Bintulu. This decision, affecting 3,451 passengers, was a precautionary measure in response to the recent volcanic activity of Mount Ruang in Indonesia.

“Mount Ruang’s eruption posed potential risks to air travel, prompting airlines’ responsible actions in prioritising passenger safety.

“As Minister for Transport, I fully support and commend their proactive approach in ensuring the wellbeing of travellers,” he said in a statement.

Lee said the ministry will remain vigilant and work closely with key stakeholders including the Meteorological Department, Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia (CAAM), Malaysia Airports Holdings Berhad (MAHB), and airlines.

The collective efforts aim to continuously monitor the situation to guarantee the safety and security of all passengers, he said.

For further enquiries or assistance, affected passengers are encouraged to reach out to their respective airlines or visit official websites for the latest updates and guidance.

“We extend our gratitude to the public for their understanding and cooperation during this time,” he added.