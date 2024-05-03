Bawang Assan gets RM600,000 special RTP funds for streetlights

SIBU (May 3): The Sarawak government has granted another RM600,000 from special Rural Transformation Project (RTP) funds for the installation of streetlights in Bawang Assan constituency.

Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) Bawang Assan Community Development Team leader councillor Kevin Lau said the areas are Sungai Bidut, Bawang Assan, Sungai Sadit, and Rantau Panjang.

He said the project will be implemented by the Ministry of Utility and Telecommunication (MUT) through Sarawak Energy.

“We will promptly arrange for the representatives from MUT and Sarawak Energy to visit the areas to assess the site so that the implementation can be done as soon as possible.

“At the same time, we must use this fund wisely and we must explore the best possible solutions together,” he said during a site visit yesterday with Deputy Minister of Public Health, Housing and Local Government Datuk Michael Tiang.

Lau said after gathering information from Bawang Assan residents, his team had submitted a proposal to Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Dr Sim Kui Hian for special RTP funds.

Dr Sim then submitted the proposal to Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg, who approved the funds for the projects.

Tiang said SUPP Bawang Assan has never failed to serve the people despite there being no government representation for the constituency for many years.

He commended SUPP Bawang Assan Community Development Team’s efforts to serve the people and improve their lives.

He said the team managed to secure funds from various government departments, especially special allocations to ensure there is infrastructural development in the area.

“Through their persistent efforts and determination, they were able to obtain special Rural Transformation Project (RTP) funds from the Sarawak government and I am particularly grateful for the care shown by the Sarawak government towards the people of Bawang Assan,” he said.

Tiang, who is also Pelawan assemblyman, said Bawang Assan residents are in contact with the community development team, councillors, and community leaders to seek assistance when needed.