BESarawak targets RM3.3 mln from 1st Asean Tourist Guides confab

KUCHING (May 3): The inaugural Asean Tourist Guides Conference targets 400 delegates and is projected to generate RM3.3 million in total economic impact, according to Business Events Sarawak (BESarawak).

“The Sarawak Tourist Guides Association (SKTGA) proudly announces that the 1st Asean Tourist Guides Conference is taking place from Oct 24–26 this year at the Imperial Hotel Kuching.

“The conference’s key message is ‘Togetherness in Tour Guiding Excellence’, focusing on a collaborative approach to elevate travel experiences and secure a stronger future for tour guide communities within the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean),” said BESarawak in a statement yesterday.

According to BESarawak, one of the key topics to be discussed at the upcoming conference is how tour guides can grow with the digital transformation era and make a positive change in the regional tour guiding community.

It added that the conference also aims to support the Sarawak government’s tourism development plans under the Post Covid-19 Development Strategy.

Meanwhile, Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Minister Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah disclosed that the tourism sector accounted for 37 per cent of the state’s gross domestic product (GDP) last year, collecting RM9.99 billion in tourism receipts, marking a 101.41 per cent growth.

“Despite excellent statistics, we must prioritise the protection and promotion of tour guides and appreciate the invaluable contributions and unique experiences they offer,” he said.

Abdul Karim pointed out that tour guides are storytellers who have historical and cultural information about the destinations, offering personalised experiences and bridging language barriers and cultural gaps.

“Most of all, they ensure safety and security. Technology and independence cannot offer this level of travel experience and human interaction and it is important to keep it alive,” he said.

SKTGA honorary chairman Edwin Lim said certain aspects of the travel and tour industry are declining as travel services digitalise.

Given this, he said tour guides must grow with technology, emphasise the strengths of the tour-guiding community and collaborate with relevant stakeholders to ensure that they remain thriving in the face of technology and changing consumer choices.

“Other challenges that we face as tour guides include sustaining during off-peak seasons and how to support younger guides into the career.

“By gathering key players at the 1st Asean Tourist Guides Conference, we hope to unite as a global community and transform the tourism landscape,” he added.

BESarawak chief executive officer Amelia Roziman said: “Hosting the 1st Asean Tourist Guides Conference is about turning challenges into opportunities and making a positive impact on a community that is trying to sustain the industry and promote its expertise for a transformation in Sarawak’s tourism landscape.”