Bribery: Civil servant gets 14 years’ jail RM255,000 fine

KOTA KINABALU (May 3): A civil servant was sentenced to a total of 14 years’ jail and RM255,000 fine by a Special Corruption Court here today for 14 bribery charges.

Judge Jason Juga imposed the sentence on Awang Saifudin Jumat, 46, after finding him guilty of all the charges today.

The judge jailed Awang for one year for each of the charges and fines of between RM10,000 and RM50,000.

Awang will be jailed for another 53 months if he failed to pay his fines.

However, the accused, who was represented by counsel Zahir Shah, obtained a stay for his fines and imprisonment punishments, pending his appeal to the High Court here.

The court maintained Awang’s previous bail of RM20,000 with a RM10,000 deposit and a local surety.

All his jail sentences were ordered to be served concurrently.

The charges stated that Awang, as an executive officer (Grade 41) at the Putatan District Council, had corruptly accepted a total of RM50,500 from a woman as an inducement to grant her the repair, supply and service work contract for the Council for 2016 to 2018.

The said money was deposited into Awang’s bank account between November 15, 2017 and February 26, 2018 at a bank branch in Putatan.

The charges were under Section 17(a) of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Act 2009, punishable under Section 24(1) of the same Act.

The prosecution had called 18 witnesses to testify against Awang since the trial commenced in June 2023.

Awang, who opted to give unsworn evidence, had produced three defence witnesses, including himself to testify for his defence.