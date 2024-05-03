Committee set up to find best way to grow S’wak’s creative industry

KUCHING (May 3): The setting up of the Sarawak Creative Industry Committee will enable the state to identify the best way to grow its creative industry, said state Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Deputy Minister Datuk Snowdan Lawan.

He said building such an ecosystem is necessary given its promising business prospects, adding that the industry has contributed billions to the nation’s economy.

According to him, the Sarawak Tourism Steering Committee meeting held in March saw Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Minister Datuk Seri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah announcing the decision to form the committee.

“Today, the newly formed committee is having our first meeting and following the formation of the new creative industry and performing arts portfolio, it is important in shaping the future of Sarawak’s creative industries.

“The committee will get input and feedback from various creative industry players as we aim to steer, shape, and identify strategic directions for Sarawak’s creative industries,” he said.

Snowdan said this in a press conference before chairing the committee’s first meeting at The Waterfront Hotel here today.

He noted that Sarawak’s creative industry has vast potential, especially in the digital landscape, but needs long-term planning to maximise the sector.

Citing Indonesia’s creative art industry as an example, he said the industry in the neighbouring country has emerged as one of the largest contributors to its nation’s economy.

Thus, he said the committee would set out the direction and plans to promote high-quality and sustainable creative products, including creating a platform for creative talents.

“There are creative talents in the state and it is important for us to provide them a platform to showcase talent and have access to funding such as the ‘Arts, Culture and Heritage Facilitation Fund’ where RM10 million is allocated by the ministry yearly.

“Thus, with our committee, we want to make sure we are on the right track so that creative industries in the state will be further expanded,” he said, adding that feedback and proposals will be compiled and proposed to the Ministry.

“The state has identified five major categories with 19 sub-categories of the creative industry, with five main categories namely Creative Arts; Arts and Culture and Heritage; Media Production; Design; and Information Technology, with each comprising sub-categories,” he said.

At the same time, Snowdan also said that the state government has introduced various programmes and policies to boost the industry.

He urged all parties to continue innovating and collaborating to focus on the creative industry’s long term vision and commitment towards sustainable development.

“For example, Malaysia’s animation ‘Upin dan Ipin’ is very famous in Indonesia. If we look at this and set this as an example, I believe our local talent, digital content, and artwork creators can make this too.

“What they need is to explore opportunities and execute innovative ideas,” he said.