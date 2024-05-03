DAP continues advocacy efforts for betterment of single parents

KUCHING (May 3): Democratic Action Party (DAP) remains steadfast in its commitment to advocating policies that better cater to the needs of the people, including single parents, said Michael Kong.

The special assistant to Stampin MP Chong Chieng Jen said one such initiative is the implementation of mandatory child support from former spouses.

“This is to ensure that single parents receive the necessary financial assistance to care for their children,” he said in a statement.

He shared that he had recently visited Kuan, a resilient B40 (low-income) single mother who has been caring for her elderly mother and nine-year-old daughter on her own since her husband abandoned them a decade ago.

“Madam Kuan’s already challenging circumstances were compounded when her elderly mother suffered a serious leg injury last year, rendering her unable to move around independently.

“Despite having undergone operation last year, the doctors said it had to be operated again this year. As a result, Madam Kuan faced the daunting prospect of raising much-needed funds for her mother’s surgery,” he said.

Having witnessed Kuan’s perseverance and determination first-hand, Kong said it was both a humbling and inspiring moment for him.

“It serves as a reminder of the immense struggles faced by single parents, who shoulder the responsibility of raising a child alone without the support of a partner.

“In recognition of Madam Kuan’s plight, I provided her with financial assistance to alleviate the burden of her medical expenses.

“However, cases like hers underscore the pressing need for more robust government support for single parents,” he said.

Kong said that as DAP continues its advocacy efforts for systemic change, the party will also remain actively engaged in providing direct assistance to individuals like Kuan, who are facing similar challenges.

“Our mission is to ensure that no single parent is left to navigate these difficulties alone, and that they receive the support and resources they need to thrive.

“Together, let us work towards a more compassionate and inclusive society that uplifts and empowers single parents and their children,” he said.