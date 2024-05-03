Dialogue with paragliding association to ensure safety of tourists

KOTA KINABALU (May 3): The Sabah Tourism Board (STB) plans to engage in a dialogue with the paragliding association in the state to enhance their standard operating procedures (SOP) and ensure the safety of tourists.

This decision comes in the wake of a recent paragliding accident involving a 64-year-old female tourist from China.

Tourism, Culture and Environment Minister Datuk Christina Liew made this announcement during her ministry’s Hari Raya celebration at the Sutera Harbour Resort yesterday evening.

She emphasised the importance of assessing one’s health before engaging in activities with potential risks, advising individuals to prioritise their well-being.

Liew also urged activity operators to thoroughly inform their clients about the associated risks.

Responding to queries about her whereabouts during the accident, Liew clarified that she was attending the State Legislative Assembly for four days.

However, her officers from STB and representatives from the Republic of China Consulate were present to assist the victim and her relatives.

“They provided assistance from Ranau Hospital to Queen Elizabeth Hospital, arranged for X-rays and CT scans, and ensured she received the necessary rest,” she said.

Additionally, they facilitated transportation and coordinated the tourist’s return to China.

After her legislative duties, she was actively involved in distributing Hari Raya assistance.