Dive resort in Semporna destroyed in fire

SEMPORNA (May 3): A dive resort in Semporna was destroyed in a fire today.

A spokesperson from the State Fire and Rescue Department said the Buwan Dive Resort caught fire at noon.

The spokesperson said eight firefighters from the Semporna fire station, and assisted by six volunteer firefighters, rushed to the scene upon receiving a distress call at 12.12pm.

Firefighters managed to control the blaze by 1.25pm before the operation ended about an hour later.

No untoward incident was reported. The cause of the fire and total loss are under investigation.