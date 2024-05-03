Domino’s makes Sarawak debut with simultaneous triple store launch in Kuching

KUCHING (May 3): Domino’s Pizza made its much-awaited debut in Sarawak by simultaneously opening three new stores here – the brand’s first triple store launch on the same day in the region.

Domino’s Pizza Malaysia group chief marketing officer Linda Hassan said the Metro City store was the 270th to open in Malaysia, while the TT3 Tabuan Tranquility and Jalan Green stores were the 271st and 272nd stores respectively.

“The stores have officially begun serving customers its delicious freshly-baked pizza since April 29, 2024.

“This expansion solidifies Domino’s Pizza Malaysia’s position as the largest Domino’s market in Southeast Asia. The brand now operates 272 stores, marking its 27th year in Malaysia,” she said during a grand opening event at Metro City today.

Linda said she is excited for Sarawakians to savour the Domino’s experience, pointing out the company offers complimentary delivery and the option to place orders up to two weeks ahead.

She noted that in anticipation of Domino’s expansion into Sarawak, the company developed a specialised training programme aimed at maintaining top-notch standards of quality and service.

“Recruiting more than 100 Sarawakians as part of its pioneer team, Domino’s provided them with an intensive three-month training programme covering all aspects of operations ranging from pizza making, store management, order taking, and delivery.

“This comprehensive training took place in Klang Valley, West Malaysia and Domino’s Pizza is proud to now have them back in Sarawak, serving their communities as valued members of the team.

“We are committed to enriching the lives of the community we operate in. With our expansion into Sarawak, we are pleased to be able to create employment opportunities for the locals here,” she said.

Linda said the company looks forward to welcoming more team members to the Domino’s family, contributing to the local economy, and helping people lead better, more fulfilling lives.

She said beyond providing value-for-money deals and promotions, Domino’s leverages its expertise in pizza delivery to offer Sarawakian pizza enthusiasts a free 30-minute delivery guarantee.

“Sarawak customers can enjoy two regular pizzas for only RM30 or indulge in Boxku for just RM9.90.

“These limited-time offers are exclusively available for Sarawak customers only,” she said.

Also present at the event was Domino’s Pizza head of operations (Malaysia, Singapore, Cambodia) Dominic Yager.