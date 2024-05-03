Don’t politicise issue on welfare of civil servants, says Cuepacs head

KUALA LUMPUR (May 3): The Congress of Union of Employees in the Public and Civil Services Malaysia (Cuepacs) has urged all parties not to politicise the issue regarding the welfare of civil servants, including the pay hike announced by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim on Wednesday (May 1).

Its president, Datuk Dr Adnan Mat said Cuepacs was disappointed when the issue of a pay hike for civil servants was politicised to the extent that it gave rise to an idea to frustrate the government’s intention by denying support in Parliament.

“Civil servants have waited a long time for the salary scheme revision to address the rising cost of living. Don’t let political emotions dominate decisions that cater to the welfare of civil servants,” he said in a statement today.

On Wednesday, the Prime Minister announced a salary increase for civil servants exceeding 13 per cent from December this year involving an allocation of over RM10 billion. It will be tabled at Budget 2025 in October.

In addition, Adnan also urged politicians to be more mature, wiser and responsible in highlighting issues.

“Let’s not create polemics and anger towards the good efforts being carried out by the government,” he said.

In addition, Adnan said the good news for the civil servants, which was announced at the Labour Day celebration in Putrajaya, should not be linked to the ongoing Kuala Kubu Baharu (KKB) state by-election.

“The Labour Day celebration on May 1 has been around for so long and is celebrated annually. That celebration allows the government to announce any efforts to improve the welfare of workers, including civil servants and private sector employees,” he said.

The KKB by-election, which will see a four-cornered fight between Pang Sock Tao (Pakatan Harapan), Khairul Azhari Saut (PN), Hafizah Zainuddin (Parti Rakyat Malaysia) and Nyau Ke Xin (Independent), is being held following the death of its incumbent, Lee Kee Hiong, 58, on March 21 after a battle with cancer.

Early voting is on May 7 and polling is on May 11. – Bernama