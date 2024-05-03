Equip yourselves with cultural competence skill for better service, Unimas VC tells nursing students

KOTA SAMARAHAN (May 3): Nursing students must equip themselves with proper training and skill of cultural competence to deliver excellent care and support to patients, said Prof Dr Ahmad Hata Rasit.

The Universiti Malaysia Sarawak (Unimas) vice chancellor said transcultural nursing plays an important role in today’s society as the world has become more diverse.

He pointed out the lack of effort in integrating such skills has led to nurses facing challenges in meeting the needs of patients and giving good care services to them.

“In today’s society, transcultural nursing speaks to the core of what it means to be a nurse.

“Even if we perceive and understand ourselves as a part of this globalised, interconnected society, we healthcare professionals cannot avoid dealing with diversity in our day-to-day jobs.

“Our clients are as diverse as our healthcare professionals in terms of cultural background. Diversity cannot be viewed as adversity.

“Accepting diversity is most likely the best way for us to gain self-awareness and remove any obstacles that could prevent us from providing quality healthcare because we mistake diversity for adversity,” he said.

Dr Ahmad Hata was speaking at the launching ceremony of 2nd International Nursing Students’ Conference 2024 in Unimas’ Tunku Abdul Rahman Putra Hall here today.

Adding on, Dr Ahmad Hata, who is an orthopaedic surgeon in profession, said the ability to embrace diversity is not just a skill but also an essential competency for every healthcare professional.

He pointed out the cultural differences and the effects of such differences on the health require nurses to be aware of patients’ cultural values, beliefs and practices.

He said when nurses understand the specific factors affecting individual health behaviours, they will be more successful in meeting their needs.

“Transcultural nursing forces us to get over prejudices and stereotypes from our own cultures.

“Among the strategies would be to acknowledge the particular requirements and viewpoints of every person in our care. It asks for compassion, cultural humility, and a readiness to interact with patients in a way that respects their beliefs and cultural backgrounds.

“Thus, as individuals come together in the pursuit of excellent healthcare, the ability to embrace diversity is not just a skill — it is an essential competency for every healthcare professional.

“When that occurs, respect is earned, and respect leads to improved treatment, a strong sense of professional pride, and professionalism,” he said.

Recognising cultural barriers as one of the core problems, he said nurses must explore new ways of providing cultural care in multicultural societies to enable them to bridge the gap when providing care for their patients who come from different cultures.

He thus challenged nursing students to seize available opportunities, engaging with patients irrespective of their cultural background to enrich their professional skills.

“I urge each of you to seize this opportunity to engage with one another, to challenge your assumptions, and to embrace the diversity that enriches our profession.

“By working together, we can create a healthcare system that is truly reflective of the communities we serve — one that is inclusive, equitable and responsive to the needs of all individuals.

“The outstanding job that our faculty members and nursing students are doing to further the ideas of transcultural nursing makes me very proud.

“Their dedication to cultural competency not only guarantees excellent patient care but also establishes them as leaders in the healthcare industry for inclusion and diversity,” he added.