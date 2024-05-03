Fatimah: Halfway home for homeless with mental illness to be expanded to Miri within this year

KUCHING (May 3): Halfway home for the homeless with mental illness will be expanded to Miri after commencing in Kuching within this year, said Women, Childhood and Community Wellbeing Development Minister Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah.

She noted that as part of the Mid-term Review of the 12 Malaysia Plan, the Sarawak government has approved a programme, proposed by her ministry, to set up halfway homes around the state.

She highlighted that the establishment of halfway homes will represent a milestone in her ministry’s effort to address mental health issues, especially for the low-income recovery community.

These homes will cater to individuals with mental health problems who have been duly stabilised and discharged from governmental mental health facilities in Sarawak.

“We have identified a suitable site for the construction of the halfway home facilities in Kuching, and we are optimistic about securing a location for the one in Miri within this year.

“These halfway homes will be operated by the Mental Health Association Sarawak and receive substantial support from the ministry, particularly in terms of funding,” she said in her officiating speech during the launch of the Sarawak Suicide Reporting Card (SASaR) at the Borneo Convention Centre Kuching (BCCK) yesterday.

Fatimah emphasised the importance of addressing homelessness, particularly among those with mental health issues.

“Homelessness is one of the social issues that we are also addressing. The challenge lies in providing adequate support for individuals with mental health issues who often find themselves without family or guidance.

“During rescue operations, homeless individuals identified with mental health issues will be sent to Hospital Sentosa Kuching. However, upon discharge, they frequently find themselves unable to reintegrate into their families and consequently return to the streets.

“This becomes a concern for the community, as these individuals may struggle to care for themselves and may cause distress to the public,” said Fatimah.

Therefore, she added, the establishment of halfway homes aims to disrupt this cycle by offering a structured environment for rehabilitation and support.

“With the implementation of halfway homes, these individuals will no longer be left without aid. They will have a dedicated space for rehabilitation to occur.

“In addition to intervention and rehabilitation, we also equip them with skills to generate income, enabling them to live independently and with dignity,” she said.