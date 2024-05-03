First govt fertility lab in Sarawak to be in Miri, says deputy Health minister

MIRI (May 3): Sarawak’s first fertility laboratory will be established at Miri Hospital upon the completion of the hospital’s extension project, said deputy Health minister Dato Lukanisman Awang Sauni.

“This reproductive health lab will be the first for government hospitals in Sarawak,” he said, adding that the research lab facility will focus on reproductive health issues.

Lukanisman said this in his speech at the Hari Raya and pre-Gawai celebrations gathering, hosted by the government departments and agencies at Wisma Pelita Tunku here yesterday.

According to him, the lab will be located at the new hospital building once the extension project is completed.

The hospital’s extension project, he added, comprised the construction of two connected building blocks where each of the eight-storey building is dedicated to the care of women and children.

The expansion of the building section will increase the number of hospital beds to 1000, and this helped address the critical shortage of beds at the public hospital, he said.

Lukanisman, who is also Sibuti MP, expressed his appreciation to former parliamentarians Tan Sri Peter Chin Fah Kui and Dr Micheal Teo for their efforts towards materialising the new hospital project.

His ministry, he said, is looking forward to the completion of five clinics with initial funding from the Sarawak government, as well as the positive impacts of the Sarawak-Sabah Link Road project that provides access to health care.

“Although the distance is farther compared to the shorter route through Brunei, this is an alternative solution for the patients in border regions to reach Miri Hospital, without having to enter Brunei,” he said.