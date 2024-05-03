First Sarawak Media Conference to be held during National Journalists’ Day 2024

KUCHING (May 3): The first Sarawak Media Conference (SMEC) 2024 will be held during National Journalists’ Day (Hawana) 2024 here.

Deputy Minister in the Sarawak Premier’s Department (Corporate Affairs and Ukas) Datuk Abdullah Saidol said the state government initiative will be a platform to explore the development of the media industry towards a digital agenda.

He said the conference is timely as the media are facing an evolutionary environment from traditional to digital and Sarawak is focussed on a digital economy, which needs the media to play a vital role in communicating the agenda to the people.

“I hope it will become an annual state event involving the media in Sarawak,” he said after paying a courtesy call on Head of State Tun Pehin Sri Dr Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar at Astana Negeri Sarawak yesterday.

Abdullah said Hawana 2024 on May 25-27 will show the journey and struggle of previous local journalists, who played significant roles in the journey to independence and formation of Malaysia.

He said the exhibition will also include books by Wan Junaidi.

“We are asking for permission from him to collect all the books that have been written to be exhibited (at Hawana) because the definition of media is not only journalists but also involves book writers because the manuscripts have information and knowledge,” Abdullah said.

Themed ‘Ethics at the Core of Sustainable Journalism’, over 1,000 media practitioners, representatives of local journalists’ associations, and media representatives from Asean member countries have been invited to attend Hawana 2024.

It will be an important platform for the media fraternity and industry experts to exchange ideas and establish strategic relationships.

The largest gathering of Malaysian journalists is organised by the Ministry of Communications in collaboration with the state government, while the Malaysian National News Agency (Bernama) is the implementing agency.

During the courtesy call, Abdullah also requested Wan Junaidi hold a tour of Sarawak to meet people of all ethnic groups for greater unity, especially in the rural areas.