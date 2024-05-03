Gobind: Microsoft’s US$2.2 bln investment shows Malaysia right fit for world’s tech leaders

KUALA LUMPUR (May 3): Microsoft’s US$2.2 billion (RM10.5 billion) investment to develop artificial intelligence and cloud computing here underscores Malaysia’s attractiveness to mega investors, said Digital Minister Gobind Singh Deo.

He said the global tech giant’s announcement yesterday, coupled with Intel’s RM70 billion over a decade commitment, was an endorsement of Malaysia’s infrastructure and ability to accommodate advanced companies locally.

“Yesterday’s announcement from Microsoft demonstrates their confidence in Malaysia as an investment hub for large companies. This is a good sign, shows the global attention is on us where we’re seen as a country that can manage large investments.

“When a large investment like this comes in it requires huge energy and infrastructure and we have that in Malaysia and ultimately this is why people choose us as a destination.

“Moving ahead if we look at where we are, location wise, it’s something people look at positively. We’re in Asean which strengthens our position. Apart from Microsoft there are other companies that have expressed interest but moving ahead we hope to see more investments coming in soon,” he told reporters after witnessing the memorandum of understanding (MoU) exchange between Digital Nasional Berhad (DNB) and telecommunications firm Ericsson with local companies.

Microsoft pledged to invest in artificial intelligence and cloud computing to help develop Malaysia’s AI infrastructure. The tech giant’s chief executive Satya Nadella said the cash would help to build AI and cloud infrastructure in Malaysia, creating an AI centre of excellence and giving AI training to as many as 200,000 Malaysians.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said the investment will greatly support the government’s focus on developing AI capacity in the country. — Malay Mail