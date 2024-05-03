Gurdwara Sahib Miri gets additional RM600,000 Unifor grant for temple rebuilding

MIRI (May 3): Gurdwara Sahib Miri has received a third allocation from the Unit for Other Regions (Unifor) for its temple rebuilding project, which is set to be completed by the end of the year.

Deputy Minister for Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts I Datuk Sebastian Ting, who presented the RM600,000 cheque to the temple’s project working committee on May 1, said the temple had previously received RM1.8 million in total from Unifor.

“The first cheque by Unifor was in 2020 at the sum of RM1.2 million, followed by RM600,000 in 2021. Unifor was established by the Sarawak government to help houses of worship throughout the state, to upgrade their respective premises,” he said.

“The third allocation for the temple came recently and the cheque is RM600,000. In total, the Gurdwara Sahib Miri has received RM2.4 million from Unifor to cover their rebuilding and upgrading project.”

The Piasau assemblyman also allocated an additional RM200,000 from the Rural Transformation Project (RTP) under his constituency to help cover other project expenses.

The project, which is now in its third phase, is about 60 per cent complete.

Gurdwara Sahib Miri president Gurmokh Singh thanked the state government for the financial assistance to ensure the project progressed smoothly.

“We would also like to thank Datuk Sebastian Ting for his assistance with allocation from RTP as well as for being very concerned about the project’s progress,” he added.