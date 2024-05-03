Hyatt Regency Kinabalu Classic golf event raises RM52,470

KOTA KINABALU (May 3): The 2024 Hyatt Regency Kinabalu Classic golf event, “Caring for People through the Game of Golf,” was held at the Sutera Harbour Marina, Golf & Country Club on April 27.

It was well-supported by 122 golf enthusiasts and partners across various industries.

The players all came together and enjoyed spectacular weather, various fun novelty challenges and 18 holes of Texas Scramble golf tournament play.

RM52,470 was raised over a memorable day of inspiration and competition on a championship golf course; the day concluded with a dinner reception featuring prizes, an awards presentation, friendly bidding during the silent auction and partners announcements at Hyatt Regency Kinabalu.

The golf games winners and winning teams are as follows:

Bulls-Eye Challenge: M. Adam Alif, Sani Gapar, Zico Lukis, Adrian Alang

Nearest Zigzag line: David Chu

Longest drive: Richie Richard Ang (gentlemen), Dionysia Petrus (ladies)

Top 5 Net Team Winners: Datuk Yeo Boon Hai / Abdul Rahman Bin Mohd Nasib, Datuk Eddie Abdullah/Affendi Ag Besar, Datuk Kevin You / Ian Yong Wai Ching, Chali Awang/Mohd Sufri Mohd Hajar, Ramle/Zul Fakhriy

Top 5 Gross Team Winners: Adrian Alang/Faizal, Thomas Chang/Lee Siow Tsan, Kanesan Naryanan/Kevin Tsau, Sani Gapar/Shaiful Batong, Tan Peng Juan/Eric Tsang Yuk Chuen

Inspiring sustainability throughout Hyatt Regency Kinabalu’s core operations, the 2024 Hyatt Regency Kinabalu Classics celebrated golfers’ achievements with eco-friendly trophies.

The base of these trophies was made from crushed glass collected from recycled glass bottles from the hotel and the local community, demonstrating the importance of preserving the environment by taking small but impactful steps.

“This year’s Hyatt Regency Kinabalu Classic was an outstanding success; it is much more than just a golf tournament. This event is the hotel’s flagship charity event, showcasing our support to the local community and charities that make a significant difference in the lives of individuals every day,” said Thor Gervasi, general manager of Hyatt Regency Kinabalu.

“The silent auction was a big hit, with many luxurious stays at Hyatt Hotels and Resorts worldwide to choose from. We are grateful to all our partners whose generous contributions bring the Hyatt Regency Kinabalu Classic to life each year. We also thank the hotel team and golfers for making this day happen. Hyatt Regency Kinabalu is committed to giving back to those in need and raising awareness on nature conservation through the hotel’s events and activities.’ added Gervasi.

Since its inception in 1996, the tournament has raised funds that have benefited the local community in various ways. These include the construction of the Papar Middle School Hostel, supporting Operation Smile Sabah in providing funds for the surgery of children with cleft lip and palate, contributing towards the Bird and Nature Guide Training programme, funding equipment purchases for PACOS glass recycling initiatives, and collaborating with One Ocean Empire to raise awareness of coral conservation within the community.

Hyatt Regency Kinabalu also invited a special partner to the 2024 Hyatt Regency Kinabalu Classic awards ceremony, Monica Chin from One Ocean Empire, to present conservation projects in collaboration with Hyatt Regency Kinabalu.

Over the past three years, the hotel has helped make coral conservation efforts for coastal communities a reality, as well as funding operations of the Nature Conservation Centre.

“Hyatt Regency Kinabalu has helped to spur the Nature Conservation Centre,” stated Chin.

“Let’s keep in mind the impact we can make when we support causes that matter – causes that can do good for people and nature.

“No words can express the trust, understanding, passion, and humble support from Hyatt Regency Kinabalu. Your contribution has helped us in tangible ways and ignited a spark of hope and motivation within our team,” he added.