In Kuching, lorry driver sentenced to a month in prison for accidentally shooting friend dead during hunting trip

KUCHING (May 3): A lorry driver who accidentally shot his friend to death during a hunting trip on April 27 has been sentenced to a month in prison by the Magistrate’s Court here today after pleading guilty to causing death by negligence.

Magistrate Syarifah Fatimah Azura Wan Ali also ordered Roy Panyie, 38, to pay a fine of RM3,000 or face four months in jail if he fails to pay the fine for the charge under Section 304A of the Penal Code.

The Section provides for imprisonment of up to two years or a fine or both, if convicted.

According to the charge, the accused allegedly committed the offense around 9am on April 27 near Kampung Sungai Beradek here.

The facts of the case revealed that the 44-year-old male victim and the accused were tracking down wild boars while hunting. The victim asked the accused to hold his shotgun.

However, the accused accidentally pulled the trigger and the gun went off shooting the victim.

Upon witnessing the situation, the accused immediately tended to the victim who was struggling to breathe for about five minutes before ceasing to breathe completely.

Subsequently, the accused sought immediate assistance.

A police report was made, and investigations found that the victim had died at the scene with gunshot wounds to the chest.

Furthermore, police investigations found that the shotgun was also reported to have no valid license and permit.

For that offense, the accused was charged in the same court under Section 8 (a) of the Arms Act 1960, which provides for imprisonment not exceeding seven years or a fine not exceeding RM10,000 or both, if convicted.

The accused pleaded guilty to the offense, and Mason ordered him to pay a fine of RM1,000 or face two weeks in jail if he fails to pay.

Insp Ammarsoffi Yusoff prosecuted while the accused was not represented.