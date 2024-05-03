Institutions pioneer Sarawak’s first robot arena programme

SIBU (May 3): Woodlands International School, together with U Best Youbisheng and University of Technology Sarawak (UTS), pioneered the DJI RoboMaster, the first robot arena in Sarawak.

In a press statement, the three signed a collaboration agreement at Woodlands International School on Thursday.

The agreement was signed by the school principal Yong Choo Tiong, UTS’ School of Computing and Creative Media dean Associate Professor Dr Alan Ting and U Best Youbisheng director Lee Sieng Keong, witnessed by the school director Tiong Ying Ying as well as department heads and representatives from U Best Youbisheng and UTS.

According to Yong, this is the second of its kind in Malaysia.

“This collaboration aims to provide students with a richer STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) education experience.

“By engaging in projects that involve robotics, programming and artificial intelligence, students will develop problem-solving skills and teamwork, preparing them for the future of technology,” he said.

Yong said he was excited about the collaboration and anticipated that the robot arena would provide the students with an innovative learning space, igniting their interest in technology and uncovering their potential in the STEM field.

Meanwhile, Dr Ting also expressed his delight in partnering with Woodlands International School and U Best Yubisheng to advance Sarawak’s development of education in technology.

He believed that this would serve as a platform for students to showcase their innovative and technical abilities, which could help them to stand out in the competitive global technology landscape.

Lee, moreover, said his company is committed to technology innovation and understands the power and importance of technology in the future.

“I believe that by cultivating the spirit of technological innovation and capabilities among the younger generation, society can nurture more future leaders and innovators in technology,” he said.