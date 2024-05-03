Kapit Dayak Cultural Festival to become signature tourism product

KAPIT (May 3): The Kapit Dayak Cultural Festival (KDCF) at the Kapit Town Square on May 19-26 is set to become a signature tourism product for the division.

Organising chairman Kapit District Officer Cerisologo Sabut said Kapit is the heartland of the Iban community.

“We want to preserve the practices, traditions, cultures, and transfer the heritage of the Iban to the younger generation,” he said when contacted.

He explained KDCF will incorporate culture, adventure, nature, food, and festival aspects for tourism.

“We have the Niti Daun on May 19, whereby Dayak-based NGOs (non-governmental organisations) will participate in a colourful parade from the Lily Pond to the town square. Participants will put on their traditional attire. For example, members of the Sarawak Gagong Club will wear the traditional warrior attire complete with headgear, spear, and parang.

“Our objective, the late deputy chief minister Tan Sri Datuk Amar Dr James Jemut Masing introduced Baleh-Kapit Raft Safari in 1996. Later the raft safari became Kapit’s signature tourism product. Talk about Kapit and straight away comes to mind the Baleh-Kapit Raft Safari. Likewise, KDCF is a tourism product to be held annually in May, a month before the Gawai Dayak celebration,” he explained.

He said the exhibition and shows will help to raise awareness of Dayak culture.

The programme will include berpantun, beramban, betabuh, ngajat, pekit kumang, and pekit kelling.

Dayak artistes set to perform are Rickie Andrewson, Ramles Walter, Florence Lo, Winnie Albert. Stephanie Albert, Aloh Lupey, Linda, Pretty Nina, Swaylin, Ricky Eli, Wal Buntas, Toddy, Melissa Francis, and Gilbert Gaong.