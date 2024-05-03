Man arrested in connection with brawl at Kuching’s Jalan Pending

KUCHING (May 3): Police have arrested a 46-year-old man in connection with a brawl at Jalan Pending here on Tuesday.

A video of the brawl had gone viral on social media.

Kuching police chief ACP Ashmon Bajah said a team from the district’s Criminal Investigation Department apprehended the man at the roadside of Jalan Pending Commercial Centre at 11am yesterday.

“Results from a urine screening test on the suspect came back negative, and the suspect has no criminal record. He has been detained at the Kuching IPD (district police headquarters) lockup.

“The investigation papers will be referred to the deputy public prosecutor for further instructions,” he said in a statement.

A 20-second video shared on social media showed a brawl at Jalan Pending around 9am on April 30.

The investigation found the brawl stemmed from a lorry driver’s dissatisfaction with not being given way on the road.

A police report was lodged on the incident.

The case is being investigated under Section 323 and 506 of the Penal Code for causing hurt and criminal intimidation.