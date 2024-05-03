Man fined RM1,000 for illegally selling fireworks, firecrackers in Satok

KUCHING (May 3): The Magistrates’ Court here today fined a man RM1,000 in default one month in prison for running a business without a valid licence.

Magistrate Mason Jaro Lenya Barayan convicted Fami Assikin Salleh, 31, on his own guilty plea to a charge framed under Section 3 (1) of the Businesses, Professions and Trade Licences Ordinance.

The Section provides for a maximum fine of RM1,000, upon conviction.

According to the facts of the case, a police team inspected a table at a shop in Satok here around 10.45pm on April 3 this year.

The inspection found Fami selling and storing fireworks and firecrackers without a valid permit and licence.

He was then arrested and several boxes containing various types of fireworks and firecrackers worth RM3,000 were seized.

The investigation found Fami had been operating the business without a valid licence from the Kuching North City Commission (DBKU).

Insp Merylene Lindan Andrew Man prosecuted the case while Fami did not have legal representation.