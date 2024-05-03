Miri to host Sarawak Invitational Fencing Tournament on May 23-26

MIRI (May 3): Miri will be hosting the Sarawak Invitational Fencing Tournament slated this May 23 to 26 at Permymall here.

About 200 fencers from Malaysia, Brunei, Philippines, Indonesia and Singapore are expected to compete for the Borneo Trophy during the tournament.

Deputy Minister for Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts I, Datuk Sebastian Ting, in a press conference today said apart from the main event, the Sarawak Junior Fencing Competition will also be held during the same period.

“This tournament is Miri’s preparation for the upcoming 21st Malaysian Games (Sukma) this August.

“Through hosting this tournament, Miri will gain experience to better handle sports events,” he said.

He said this tournament is a good platform for local athletes to gain necessary experience by competing with international athletes.

“It’ll allow local athletes to improve themselves, knowledge on the games, and gain better experience to compete for more competitive ones,” he added.

The tournament will be split into three categories – Foil, Epee and Sabre for Individuals; Man Open and Women Open; as well as Team Men and Team Women.

The closing and prize presentation ceremony will be held on May 26, and expected to be graced by Minister of Youth and Sports, Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah at Dynasty Hotel here.