Nancy: 164 Senior Citizen Activity Centres operational nationwide

BETONG (May 3): There are currently 164 Senior Citizen Activity Centres (Pawe) operating nationwide, said Women, Family, and Community Development Minister Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri.

She said 13 of them are located in Sarawak.

“With the centres (Pawe) in place, the community will become more aware of issues related to ageing and the elderly. This will indirectly boost community involvement in beneficial activities across different age groups,” she said in her speech during Debak Pawe Aidilfitri gathering here today.

On April 20, Nancy encouraged local communities in Sarawak to submit their applications for the set up of Pawe in their areas.

She said Sarawak only has 13 centres, which is far from sufficient for such a large state.

She further emphasised that applications for the set up of Pawe can be submitted to the Department of Social Welfare (JKM), highlighting that each parliamentary area is permitted to have more than one, to better serve the community. – Bernama