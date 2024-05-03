No official Opposition leader post in Sarawak DUN, says Chong

KUCHING (May 3): There is no official post for the Opposition leader in the Sarawak Legislative Assembly (DUN), says state Democratic Action Party (DAP) chairman Chong Chieng Jen.

He said it is not the same as Parliament where there is one Opposition leader of which they receive benefits such as assistants and secretaries.

“In Sarawak, we cannot deny that we do have a modern and advanced DUN building that we can be proud of. However there is no such position or official post of Opposition leader.

“I think something like this needs to be improved, such as the administration system in DUN since we do not have an official Opposition leader post.

“In other states such as the DUNs in Selangor and Pulau Pinang, they do have their Opposition leader posts,” he said.

He was speaking to reporters after receiving the Certificate of Appointment of Civil Defense Force (APM) Honorary Assistant Commissioner from the District Civil Defense Officer, Major (PA) Wan Khairul Zakwan Wan Tajudden at the Kuching Civil Defense District Office here.

Chong said the official post of Opposition leader in a state legislative assembly is vital to perform effective check and balance.

He said this when asked about whether he received information about the opposition leader in the Sarawak state assembly, following the fact that there are now only two opposition representatives in the Sarawak state assembly – which are Chong, who is Padungan assemblyman and Violet Yong (Pending assemblywoman).

However, Chong said the title or the position of Opposition leader is not the main thing considering that whatever the situation, only the two of them remain in the opposition bloc.

“For me, the title (for the leader of the Opposition) is not important, the fact is that the opposition has only two people in the state assembly.

“Whatever titles for both of us are not important, what is important is that checks and balances in the state assembly should continue,” he added.

According to Chong, as part of the government at the federal level, he said DAP will make every effort to carry out their duties including in the state assembly.

The opposition bloc in the Sarawak state assembly is now left with only Chong and Yong after Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) and its leaders, which was part of the opposition in Sarawak, was dissolved and its members now join Progressive Democratic Party (PDP).

PDP is one of the component parties of Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS), alongside Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB), Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) and Parti Rakyat Sarawak (PRS).